Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Increases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 1.5% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $223,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,954,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after buying an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,987,000 after buying an additional 131,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,746,000 after buying an additional 117,587 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $105.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.86. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.88. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.