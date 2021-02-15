Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.8% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.17% of Ameriprise Financial worth $269,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

AMP opened at $218.08 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $218.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,783,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,449 shares of company stock worth $21,130,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

