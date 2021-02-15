Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Makes New $169.08 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,364,745 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,078,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.49% of eBay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 589,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in eBay by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,468,000 after buying an additional 1,482,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

