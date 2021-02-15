Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 1,300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA opened at $76.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

