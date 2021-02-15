BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives $54.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 87.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $70.38. 199,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,772. The firm has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

