Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $675.00 to $750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $662.35 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.25. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

