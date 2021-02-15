Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIREF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $2.85 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.67.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $678.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.