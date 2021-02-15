BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 273.5% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $42,754.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.37 or 0.00348296 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00112723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.