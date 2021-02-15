Black Knight (BKI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BKI opened at $87.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Black Knight has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

