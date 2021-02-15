BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 14th total of 356,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGY. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period.

Shares of BGY opened at $5.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.