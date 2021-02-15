BlackRock Inc. Has $14.61 Billion Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,973,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,794,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.14% of Pfizer worth $14,612,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.72. 867,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,741,082. The firm has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

