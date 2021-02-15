BlackRock Inc. Has $25.11 Billion Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,592,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,457,748 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $25,106,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,293 shares of company stock worth $11,207,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UNH traded down $4.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.24. 150,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,559. The stock has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

