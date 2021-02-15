BlackRock Inc. Has $5.35 Billion Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,577,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,850,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.03% of Altria Group worth $5,353,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.40. 417,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,597. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

