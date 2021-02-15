BlackRock Inc. Sells 906,646 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,268,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 906,646 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $5,735,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $45,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.44.

VRTX stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.98. The stock had a trading volume of 76,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,624. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

