BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the January 14th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.43. 125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

