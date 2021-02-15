Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 381 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Summitry LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Sysco by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.24 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,088.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.