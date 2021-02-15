Blue Chip Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

