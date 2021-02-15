Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 487 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,146,000 after acquiring an additional 691,062 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,375,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,744,000 after purchasing an additional 208,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

