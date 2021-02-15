BMO Capital Markets Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$185.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

IFC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$179.25.

IFC stock opened at C$149.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$104.81 and a 12 month high of C$157.74. The firm has a market cap of C$21.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$146.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$144.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

