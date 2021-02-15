BMO Capital Markets Increases TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to $30.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of TU opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. Analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 704,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 56,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 267,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 778,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 304,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 41,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

