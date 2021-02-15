BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $76.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,807. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $84.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

