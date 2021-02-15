BOOM Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $5,607.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00067517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.58 or 0.00958642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.93 or 0.05222788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024984 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018345 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,221,056 coins and its circulating supply is 782,190,324 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

