Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $507.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

