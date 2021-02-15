Boston Common Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $337.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.42 and its 200 day moving average is $368.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $439.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

