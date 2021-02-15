Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 2,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at $28,505,688.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,771 shares of company stock worth $10,564,140. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,220.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,195.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,074.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.