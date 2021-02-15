Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,955 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 227.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after acquiring an additional 161,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after acquiring an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,263,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,991,000 after acquiring an additional 185,288 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $140.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

