Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock opened at $213.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.