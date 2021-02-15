Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in AON by 67.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $228.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

