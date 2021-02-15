Boston Common Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $598.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $370.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $534.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $611.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

