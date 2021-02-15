Boston Partners Decreases Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.09% of SL Green Realty worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,982,000 after purchasing an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,602,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 396,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 147,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 132,893 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

NYSE:SLG opened at $64.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $95.93.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.