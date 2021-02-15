Boston Partners Grows Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 151.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Caleres were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $831,330. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.47. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $18.19.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

