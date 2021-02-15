Boston Partners Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 138.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $144.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.