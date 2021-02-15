Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $267.85 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.