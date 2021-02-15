Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth about $37,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

