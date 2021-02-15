Brasada Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,132,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $248.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.70. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

