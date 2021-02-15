Brasada Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 15,500 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,190,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,254,000 after purchasing an additional 267,580 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN opened at $29.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

