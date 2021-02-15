Brasada Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 743,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $17,847,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $30.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

