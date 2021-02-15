Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.00

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 68.90 ($0.90), with a volume of 4735218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £25.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.00.

In other news, insider Vivian David Hallam sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total value of £52,500 ($68,591.59).

About Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

