Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the January 14th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $76.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $83.35.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

