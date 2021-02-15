British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 25.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,483,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 330.6% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $273,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 93,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,645. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

