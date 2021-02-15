BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after buying an additional 436,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,597,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,046,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 246.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 287,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after buying an additional 204,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 183.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 305,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,227,000 after buying an additional 197,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $91.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

