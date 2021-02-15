BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.29 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after buying an additional 1,837,475 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585,391 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after acquiring an additional 276,131 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.87. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.