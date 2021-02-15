BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 838,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 123,661 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPG opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.08.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

