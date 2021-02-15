Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $420.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $486.32. The stock had a trading volume of 93,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,428. The firm has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $487.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.22 and a 200 day moving average of $388.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.