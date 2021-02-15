Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $46,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 169,475 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,478,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR stock traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $148.07. 35,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.69 and a 200-day moving average of $142.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.