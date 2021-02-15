Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $363.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will report sales of $363.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.50 million and the highest is $369.86 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $392.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,769. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $329.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after buying an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 332,613 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 18,810.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,562,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

