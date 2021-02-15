Brokerages Anticipate Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innoviva.

INVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of INVA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.10. 33,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.64. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,867,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 185,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 113,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

