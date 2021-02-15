Brokerages Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Analysts forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.52). Invitae posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invitae.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $118,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,649 shares of company stock worth $34,568,109. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,168,000 after buying an additional 3,934,027 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after buying an additional 620,142 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invitae by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after purchasing an additional 361,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 122,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,559. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

