Brokerages Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,586. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,374,000 after purchasing an additional 291,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,665,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after acquiring an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

