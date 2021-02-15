Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.22 Million

Analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will report sales of $147.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.27 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $128.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $564.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $558.14 million to $571.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $623.04 million, with estimates ranging from $604.66 million to $641.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,079.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $44,847.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,727.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,372 shares of company stock worth $3,118,660. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

